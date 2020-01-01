Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer frustrated with finishing

The Sea Robbers made hard work of a 1-0 MTN8 win over 10-man Cape Town City

head coach Josef Zinnbauer was not overly impressed with his side’s 1-0 MTN8 quarter-final win over at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.



Terrence Dzukamanja scored the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute with a fine header from fellow debutant Wayde Jooste’s cross.



Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Namibian international Deon Hotto also started their first matches for the Sea Robbers, who gained a numerical advantage on 33 minutes following a red card to Fagrie Lakay for a foul on Jooste.



However, despite playing against 10-men for an hour, Pirates never really took charge of proceedings. And after missing several good chances to add a second goal, they were almost punished in injury time when Tashrique Morris narrowly failed to convert Abubaker Mobara’s teasing cross.



And so although it was job done and the Soweto side can look forward to the semi-finals, there are perhaps a few areas of slight concern for Zinnbauer and his technical team.



“The structure in the defence work was good,” the German told SuperSport TV. “The offence was not so good and we had a lot of chances, we could have decided the game before the 90 minutes.



“You make the second goal and then it's normally the game finished for us,” he continued.



“When you don’t shoot the second goal then you get more problems. We had a lot of counter-attacks and a lot of chances but the final shot was not good. That’s the next step, when we get this then we get success.”



The Buccaneers are next in action when they kickstart their league campaign with an away fixture at , next week Saturday 24 October.

