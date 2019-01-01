Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer could struggle as he lacks experience - Black Leopards mentor Eymael

The Belgian tactician, who has been working in Africa for almost a decade, believes the German coach will struggle without local experience

Black veteran coach Luc Eymael says Josef Zinnbauer's lack of Premier Soccer League ( ) experience is a cause for concern.

This is despite the German tactician having guided the Buccaneers to a 3-1 win over Eymael's Leopards in his first competitive match in charge of the team on Saturday afternoon.

Eymael believes Zinnbauer got help from his two assistants Rhulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids, who sat next to him on the bench during the PSL game.

“I think that he has been helped by his assistant coaches to win the first game. I’m just worried that he does not have PSL and African experience," Eymael told Daily Sun.

"But he works at a big team and has all the support and players that he needs. It’s going to be difficult for him.”

Zinnbauer replaced Mokwena, who served as an interim coach following Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's departure four months ago.

Mokwena cut a lonely figure during the match which took place at Orlando Stadium as the Soweto giants ended the year with a win.

Eymael feels sorry for Mokwena with the 34-year-old tactician having been demoted back to assistant coach with the team struggling under his guidance.

“I told Rhulani before the game that I was feeling sorry for him. Despite our fights in the past when I was still at , I still feel sorry for him. I can imagine what he is going through," he said.

“I told him that he must soldier on and continue to work hard. He is a coach, who has a promising future and still has a long way to go. It’s just that I’m sad for Rhulani but it will be okay.”

Pirates will take on Bloemfontein in their next league match at Dr Molemela Stadium on January 4.