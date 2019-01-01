Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer comments on his relationship with Mokwena

The 49-year-old mentor said there was nothing wrong between him and his first assistant at the club, adding that he was welcomed with warm hands

head coach Josef Zinnbauer has made it clear that he's yet to instil his philosophy despite the team's convincing 3-1 win over Black on Saturday.

While the Buccaneers played with so much energy throughout the encounter, they still played a similar brand of football to that of Rhulani Mokwena, who returned to his old position as soon as the German mentor was appointed last week.

However, Zinnbauer said it will take time for him to change things around and make Pirates play the football he wants, adding that it wouldn't be wise to change the system completely.

"We had five or seven training sessions and you would have noticed that it’s not so easy to change all the systems. I have a philosophy that is in my head and I give the information to the players, but you cannot change 100 percent the system. It’s step-by-step and we improve the team in the new system," Zinnbauer told the media.

Zinnbauer went further to admit there is pressure at Pirates but he believes with the good players the club has, the team will be able to move to the next step.

"I think when you work in Pirates then you have all this pressure and I noticed. Clubs have culture and traditions. I think we have good players. We have perfect structures here in the club and I think we have all that we need to move to the next step," he added.

Asked if he understands the culture of the club, the 49-year-old said: "Before I came here, I watched the games on TV and I saw a very good quality in the team. Pirates is a big club in Africa and the players are very fast, quick and they have good technical ability."

Zinnbauer also responded to a question about his relationship with Rhulani Mokwena after he appeared to be working closely with Fadlu Davids, while the former looked isolated on the bench for the better part of the game against Lidoda Duvha.

"All the guys opened their hands when I come here. The staff is very welcoming. We have a good connection," concluded Zinnbauer.