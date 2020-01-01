Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer boasts his 'players can make 90 minutes' against Bidvest Wits

While most PSL coaches are complaining that their players are out of shape for restart, but the German is satisfied with his team’s conditioning

coach Josef Zinnbauer has hailed his backroom staff for their work in shaping their players’ fitness, saying they have the endurance to last the entire match against at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Pirates resume their Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign following a 0-0 draw against on Tuesday.

Some teams who have already been involved in action since season restart have been attributing their match results to lack of fitness, while those yet to play have expressed great worry about being ill-prepared condition-wise.

Zinnbauer made just one substitution in regulation time, before three in injury time against Sundowns and the German is far from being concerned about fitness levels ahead of facing a formidable Wits side.

“We have worked normally on the conditioning. We have a very good staff‚ a very good fitness coach‚ a good rehab coach‚” said Zinnbauer as per Sowetan Live.

“We have a good medical team and good coaches in the staff and we always analyse what we do‚ what we can do and what we can do much better. Maybe like [looking at] the other teams or we have an input from the group and we discuss.

“I have the same feeling now that we can play 90 minutes or more. We have three days’ rest to our next game‚ and the players can make 90 minutes of play.”

While Pirates will be playing their second match since restart, they would be facing a Wits side that would be entering game three and whose players could now be in top condition.

But Zinnbauer says his squad’s richness in depth is another trump card for them.

“But we have a good squad‚ and sometimes four players in a position. And the players make pressure from behind – they want to be in the team and in the starting XI‚ and this is maybe the reason for what we [are able to] do,” Zinnbauer said.

“And also the medical team. I find in all this a circle of a solution for us. And I am very happy to see how we can run and find the short sprints and the long sprints. And all the conditioning I think was better than the opponents [Sundowns].”