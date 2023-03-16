Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro won't succumb to Kaizer Chiefs pressure to play Ratomo and Ngiba

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has explained why he will not be forced to select young players in his team.

Chiefs and Downs have introduced youngsters to first-team football

Pirates coach Riveiro rarely uses upcoming stars

The Spaniard defends his position on young players

WHAT HAPPENED? This season, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have introduced starlets who are building their names in the Premier Soccer League. But Riveiro has established himself as a firm believer in experienced players with no youngsters in his starting line-ups.

Pirates’ upcoming stars like Ndumiso Ngiba and 17-year-old Relebohile Ratomo have been standout for the reserves but are being frozen out of the first team.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “As a European, age nowadays is not a problem anymore and the reason is the level of knowledge of the game by players who are 17, 18 years old,” said Riveiro as per Times Live.

“It is about sports education and how to become a professional footballer, how early they start to live like a professional football player in elite academies. Here we have differences between the teams at academies.

“We are trying to do things so that players can arrive [in the senior team] at 17, 18 and 19 years old and be well prepared to take the step without any doubt or being afraid of failure.”

AND WHAT MORE? Riveiro has dismissed the notion that he does not believe in young blood, saying he intends to use them although he says it is not easy.

“It is easy to make numbers, it is easy to play players and for me as a coach I also want to play youngsters every time when the result is [secured], to get the numbers and say Riveiro is pushing youngsters,” Riveiro said. But you need to play those guys when they are ready to make an effect and have continuity, not just hope that something is going to happen. We need to help those guys have a long career.

"It is not that easy to say let’s play them and see what happens. As a philosophy, I don’t care so much if a player is 18, 20 or 30, as long as I feel that he can be helpful for the future of the club. They need to be prepared, otherwise it is just about looking for a personal record and I am not looking for that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs’ 19-year-old attacker Mduduzi Shabalala has already established himself as a regular starter while Wandile Duba and Samkelo Zwane are bit-part players.

Sundowns have Cassius Mailula who is one of the best performers in the PSL this season and on Tuesday coach Rhulani Mokwena handed 16-year-old Siyabonga Mabena some minutes against Royal AM.

The Brazilians have also introduced Ntando Nkosi, Jerome Karelse and Siyanda Nyanga to taste top-flight football.

But Pirates loaned out 20-year-old Boitumelo Radiopane to National First Division side Cape Town City despite his sensational scoring exploits in the DStv Diski Challenge.

Riveiro preferred signing players who are above the age of 30 like Kermit Erasmus, 35-year-old Ndumiso Mabena and Makhehlene Makhaula.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIVEIRO? The Spaniard will lead his team against SuperSport United in Saturday's league games at Orlando Stadium.