Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro won't make many changes to his squad as transfer season looms

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro hopes he won't make many changes in the upcoming PSL winter transfer window.

Pirates have just ended their season

They will be having more responsibilities next season

But coach Riveiro will not be making wholesale changes to his squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers have just wrapped up their season by lifting the Nedbank Cup after Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United. It is a term that also came with winning the MTN8 plus finishing as Premier Soccer League runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

That gives them more responsibilities next season where they have to satisfy high expectations on them.

While Pirates were focused on domestic assignments in the just-ended season, they are now facing a more demanding schedule next term where they will be trying to balance between PSL business and continental duties.

Faced with the task of building a stronger squad to match more responsibilities, Riveiro says he will not make many changes to his current group of players this upcoming player transfer window.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “Probably, [we’ll be busy], there will be movements in every team, it’s normal, players finishing contracts, players looking to secure their futures, as we do as coaches, it’s always the same [every season],” Riveiro said as per iDiski Times.

“It’s a market, players are coming and going every season, I hope not many, it’s important to give continuity to the things we built already. But again probably it’s our obligation, it’s mandatory for us to always have one eye on the market to look at opportunities to improve the squad, the coaching staff, and everything because we need to do it, we want to compete and we have to move forward.

“We can’t think now everything is alright, Riveiro this and the players [are] that, no, we have to be critical [on ourselves], because there are reasons to do that and look for opportunities to make us better as a team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not many players have been rumoured to go to Pirates but so far, Pirates have been linked with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi who has already bade farewell to TS Galaxy. He is rumoured to be on his way to Pirates as either Siyabinga Mpontshane or Richard Ofori is expected to leave the Soweto giants.

The Buccaneers have also been linked with Andile Jali who parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns last week. But with Miguel Timm, Thabang Monare, Makhehlene Makhaula and Ben Motshwarti around, Riveiro might be discouraged to go for Jali.

The Spaniard will also have to make a decision on striker Boitumelo Radiopane who was out on loan at Cape Town Spurs as well as another forward Zakhele Lepasa who was on loan at SuperSport United.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIVEIRO? After a long season, the Pirates coach says he is "looking forward to seeing my family and my friends, and to go to the beach."