Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro: 'We lost the ball too many times' against Stellenbosch

The Cape side could have scored a few more goals had they been clinical during a couple of potent counters involving Antonio van Wyk

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro felt his side were guilty of giving the ball away too easily in parts of their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday night.

In a lively game on a cold and wet evening, Pirates netted first through a thumping header from Nkosinathi Sibisi just before the break as the former Golden Arrows defender continued his impressive start to life with the Buccaneers.

However, an equally well-taken header from Argentine Junior Mendieta 10 minutes into the second stanza meant the spoils were shared.

Overall Riveiro was satisfied with the outcome, although for the Spaniard, there was an irony to the game in that the goals scored did not reflect the run of play at the respective times.

"I think it's fair result," he told SuperSport TV after the match in the Cape.

"Both teams had moments during the game. I think the way Stellenbosch started the game was much better than us.

"First half very tough, we couldn't get rid of the pressing easily. [There was a] lack of [depth] in our attacks," Riveiro elaborated.

"We lost the ball too many times and we suffered the consequences. We went to half time with a result that is not probably fair with what happened. Football is like that.

"Second half we were much better than the first. We start to play much better with more calm, and the rhythm that we want to play.

"It was probably in our best moment in the second half that we conceded the goal. But I think probably in the 90 minutes it's a fair result," the Bucs coach concluded.

The match against Stellies was Riveiro’s second in charge – on debut he led the Buccaneers to a 1-0 win over Swallows in last weekend’s opening round of PSL fixtures.

Next up for the Soweto side are Chippa United – Pirates host the Chilli Boys in a league match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.