Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro sends message to Dlamini's critics - 'People don't understand how important he is'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro praised his attacking department after their win over Chippa United and praised much-criticized Kabelo Dlamini.

Riveiro masterminded Bucs' fourth successive league win

The Spanish tactician stressed Dlamini's importance

Bucs will now lock horns with Dondol Stars

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Buccaneers recorded their fourth successive win in the Premier Soccer League when they brushed aside the Chilli Boys 2-0 in Saturday evening's encounter.

Dlamini opened the scoring before Thembinkosi Lorch netted the goal which sealed the Soweto giants' victory over coach Kurt Lentjies' side and the win saw Pirates reclaim the second spot on the PSL standings.

Riveiro was happy with the support they enjoyed at Nelson Mandela Stadium and he also pointed out that his side's first-half performance was key to the victory on the night.

WHAT DID RIVEIRO SAY?: "We got excellent support, I have to say that today the fans were all the way behind us and it helps a lot when you have to face these types of games," Riveiro said on SuperSport TV.

"I think we had a really good first-half, we managed to dictate a very high tempo and due to that we created several chances good enough to get a lead. It's a big advantage going 2-0 at half-time. The second-half obviously the opponent has to do something different, take more risks and they did it.

"We didn't suffer so much but we didn't have the same amount of possession, I had the feeling not that much in their half like we did in the first-half but overall I'm so happy with the performance. One more time I think we have to be happy," he continued.

"It's not a secret, the language in football is tactical and for that you need to create synergies between the players when they have the possibility to compete together, not only to train together. It becomes easier. I am happy to have the players ready to play, to have the opportunity to select them and that is the most important thing from now until the end."

ON HIS ATTACKING DEPARTMENT AND DLAMINI: "We have a lot of quality in our front department, I'm not going to discover Lorch now, probably Dlamini, people sometimes don't realise how important he is for us," he went on.

"How much he helps us in our build-up process and I'm so happy for the boy because today he managed to get one goal which is gonna be very important for him for the future," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dlamini has been slammed by some Pirates fans for being inconsistent as he enjoys regular game time ahead of fan-favourites Vincent Pule and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

However, the 27-year-old is joint-most creative Pirates player in the league this term having provided five assists along with Monnapule Saleng.

His goal against Chippa was his first of the current campaign and he will surely boost his confidence in front of goal.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: The Buccaneers will now travel to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane where they are scheduled to face Dondol Stars in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash on April 15.

Pirates will be wary of the ABC Motsepe League Gauteng log leaders who have eliminated PSL clubs SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC from the competition.