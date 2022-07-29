Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro responds to critics calling him 'a plumber'

The 46-year-old Spanish tactician was appointed to lead Bucs after the team had been inconsistent

Orlando Pirates new coach Jose Riveiro is optimistic his critics will change their negative tune in the near future.

The little-known 46-year-old Spanish tactician was appointed to lead the Buccaneers after their struggles registered last season. However, there are those critics who refer to him as 'a plumber' even before Pirates' first official game with Riveiro.

"Plumber! What happened with plumber? Those are things that I can't control," Riveiro answered when asked by the media whether he was aware some people questioned his potential.

"I have to focus on my understanding of the game, on my plans and on my methodology and I hope those [people who said he's a plumber] will change that opinion soon."

The tactician further stated he is happy with what he has seen at the club.

"We've been here for a month now and it has been a very profitable month, I have to say. We've been trying to know our strength as a football team and so far so good. We're happy about the outcome that we got from the camp we were in in the last 11 days," Riveiro continued.

"I am very impressed with the technical level of the squad. It's amazing how good they are...the amount of talent that we have.

"Now we have to perform together because football is a collective sport and as coaches our main responsibility is to help the players play together, not only as individuals."

Riveiro's arrival meant Mandla Ncikazi, who was leading the team initially, was relegated to the assistant coach role. However, that has not affected the relationship between the two.

"I have a very good relationship with coach Mandla. Mandla is valuable and active as part of our coaching staff.

"He's going to bring a lot of knowledge and experience about the tournaments and about the players."

The first Premier Soccer League assignment for Pirates this season will be on August 6 against Swallows at Orlando Stadium.