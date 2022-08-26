Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro relishes working with Makgopa

The 22-year-old has not yet debuted for the Soweto heavyweights after joining from top-tier side Baroka

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes youngster Evidence Makgopa can grow to be a very important player in the future.

The youngster joined the Buccaneers in July 2021 from Baroka but continued to play for them on a season-long loan.

He showed his potential and managed to get into the South Africa national team, however, despite making a return to the Soweto heavyweights, he has not yet been involved.

Reports have it the player is nursing an ankle injury sustained in pre-season but the coach remains optimistic the 22-year-old can have an impact in front of the goal for the Soweto giants.

"Evidence is a young player with huge potential because he has something difficult to find because he has the capacity to score goals," Riveiro told reporters as quoted by iDiski Times.

"We need to help him to perform in one structure, surrounded by very good players, maybe that’s a thing that will help him in the future.

"I am really looking to see him on the field, at the moment, for different reasons he couldn’t be part of the PSL games, he completed the entire pre-season with us, and hopefully, soon he can be on the field in matches to show his capacity and potential.

"How good will he be this season, how much will he improve? I don’t really know, nobody can [know], but the potential is there and he’s a proper character to be a football player, to be honest – so I’m very optimistic about him."

Last season, Makgopa played 28 Premier Soccer League matches for Bakgaga and scored four goals, and provided four assists.

He is expected to miss out again this weekend as Pirates play Royal AM in the MTN8 quarter-final.

Bucs claimed a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants in the PSL in midweek and will be hoping to get a positive outcome against Thwihli Thwahla, who defeated Maritzburg United by the same margin in their league outing.