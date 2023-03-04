Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro refuses to single out red-hot Saleng for praise after Swallows hat-trick

Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro insists Friday’s win over Swallows was a team effort as he avoids pointing to Monnapule Saleng for inspiring the team.

Saleng has been in terrific form of late

That includes scoring a hat-trick against Swallows

But Riveiro is not getting carried away by his performance

WHAT HAPPENED? Saleng stole the show with a hat-trick as Pirates beat Swallows 4-1 in a Premier Soccer League match at Dobsonville Stadium to keep their hopes of a top-two finish alive.

The 24-year-old has now scored 12 goals and provided four assists in all competitions this term, making him a serious contender for the PSL Footballer of the Season award.

Despite Saleng having a huge influence in Pirates’ season, Riveiro is refusing to give him a special mention.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “Personally, I really see this game as a collective [effort],” said Riveiro as per KickOff. “Even if I get a trophy [for example], It wouldn’t be for me but for the team, for the coaching staff. We work together.

“With individual awards in football, I understand the meaning, I understand that’s attractive and it’s always going to be for the ones who assist, because it’s the beauty of the game and it’s going to be difficult for that trophy to go to a centre back, for whatever reason.

“If one of my players gets a trophy, I’m so happy for him because it means my team is getting the benefit of that individual contribution. We need that as well. As I said, our job is to help them to play good football together.

“Individually, it’s good for the player because it’s going to be good for the future. I hope the one you mentioned [Saleng] can compete with other players in our team for that prize because it will be a good thing for Pirates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After spending last season on loan away at Swallows, before struggling to break into Riveiro’s side during the season's early stages, Saleng rose to become a key figure in the Buccaneers campaign.

He only started playing in October after being frozen out for the whole months of August and September. He is now being mentioned for the honour of the PSL’s best player of the season.

It is also a season in which he returned to the Bafana Bafana fold after charming coach Hugo Broos.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix.

BackpagePix

WHAT NEXT FOR SALENG? Pirates now prepare to host Venda FC in the Nedbank Cup last 16 next Saturday and Saleng would be hoping to have another say in this match.

He already has a goal to his name in this competition he could also be selected as the best player.