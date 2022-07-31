Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro reacts to Maela's appointment as club captain

The Spanish tactician described the Bafana Bafana international and Ghanaian star Ofori as excellent options

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has divulged that he was involved in the process which saw Innocent Maela being appointed the club's new captain.

The position became vacant following Happy Jele's surprise departure two weeks ago having been on the books of the Soweto giants since 2006.

The Buccaneers have since appointed Maela, who was the second longest serving player at the club after Jele, as the new skipper and the defender will be assisted by goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Having been appointed Bucs' new mentor late last month, Riveiro lauded Maela as the full package and he stated that his technical team is happy with his appointment.

“The new captain is a full package,” Riveiro told the media as he looks to make a name for himself in South African football.

“The club management was involved in selecting him as the captain, as was the technical team and the players.

“We were all on the same page in this decision and we all agreed that Innocent and Richard (Ofori) are excellent options for us.”

Maela was promoted to the Pirates first team from the club's academy in 2012 and he was immediately loaned out to Witbank Spurs before spending three years with Thanda Royal Zulu on loan from Bucs.

The 29-year-old will start his reign as the club captain when the Buccaneers face Swallows FC on Saturday in their opening PSL match of the 2022-23 season.