Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro praises players & fans after vital win against TS Galaxy

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is optimistic his team will continue getting results as they chase continental football.

Pirates won on Sunday to go second

It is their sixth consecutive win in PSL

Riveiro reveals his feelings

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates collected three points against TS Galaxy that took them behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for Caf Champions League football.

Riveiro is happy with the win and has lauded his players for their zeal at the Mbombela Stadium.

The Spaniard has also appreciated the fans for continuing to support and motivate the players even when under pressure.

WHAT HE SAID: "We appreciate the victory, six in a row if I’m not mistaken," Riveiro told the media.

"All the credit to the players and staff; we are working a lot, the players, the staff, and it’s nice to continue collecting wins.

"We have to understand what we do is being part of a show, we’re playing for the fans, ourselves, our families but especially for them and it’s special to know they will have a good day, night, and hopefully a good week."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Riveiro has also explained the circumstances surrounding their Sunday win and how his players pushed for maximum points.

"[It was a] very intense game, we started very well, I think we played very well in the first 30 minutes.

"The game was under control, then they took the lead but they increased the level of intensity or aggressiveness in the defensive phase.

"They pushed and leveled matters at the end of the first half, I think the second half we started well again, dominating but the last 20 minutes we couldn’t find control the way we wanted and were very exposed.

"But we did a fantastic job, very good performance [in a run] of many games in high intensity and it’s normal that within the 90 minutes that we will play a bit bad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In his first season, coach Riveiro has helped Bucs win the MTN8 and the team is on the verge of qualifying for the Caf Champions League.

Next weekend, they play Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semi-final fixture. This season, Pirates have not defeated the Glamour Boys, and the Sea Robbers faithful hope their team will avenge the losses.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro has to come up with tactics that will help him defeat Royal AM on Wednesday in the PSL before playing the Soweto Derby.