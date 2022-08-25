Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro ‘optimistic’ about Lorch, Monyane ahead of Royal AM clash

The Buccaneers have injury concerns in their camp and the Spaniard comments on the statuses of the affected players

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has issued an injury update on attacker Thembinkosi Lorch and defender Thabiso Monyane.

The duo missed Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants due to fitness issues as Pirates now prepare to visit Royal AM for Saturday’s MTN8 clash against Royal AM.

Lorch was injured in the 0-0 draw against SuperSport last weekend after coming on as a second-half substitute while Monyane was also injured during the same match in which he lasted 53 minutes.

“They couldn’t be ready for this game [against Gallants], but I’m optimistic about the next one. Hopefully, they can join the team,” said Riveiro as per Times Live.

In Lorch’s absence against Gallants, Riveiro started Kabelo Dlamini, while Bandile Shandu replaced Monyane.

There were fresh injury concerns on Wednesday when centre-backs Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi were substituted after colliding against each other.

Riveiro is again “optimistic” the two did not suffer serious injuries that would rule them out of the trip to Royal AM.

“The picture in the change room is interesting because we had a lot of incidents tonight, with Sibisi and Xoki getting concussions,” Riveiro said.

“Even [Goodman] Mosele and [Binevenu] Eva Nga also and I think Shandu also a couple of hits. It’s early to say.

“It was a decent fight tonight in order to get the result. I think everybody went in hard in every action, so it’s normal that we have some players feeling pain.

“We have two days to prepare ourselves before we travel to Durban and like I said it’s early to give the update, but hopefully we can have everybody ready for the MTN8 games. I can tell you that after talking with the guys, I’m optimistic.”

When Xoki was taken off against Gallants, he was replaced by Olisa Ndah while Deon Hotto came on for Sibisi.