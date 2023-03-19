Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on beating SuperSport United - ‘It could have come earlier’

Jose Riveiro feels Orlando Pirates could have sealed the contest earlier after labouring to a 1-0 victory over SuperSport United on Saturday.

Pirates edged SuperSport 1-0

A Xoki penalty earned them 3 points

Coach Riveiro not entirely pleased with the win

WHAT HAPPENED? Defender Tapelo Xoki converted from the penalty spot with 11 minutes remaining to hand the Buccaneers the slim Premier Soccer League win at Orlando Stadium. It was a game of few clear-cut chances but Pirates managed to grind a result and close in on second-placed SuperSport to just two points.

Prates were facing a stubborn SuperSport side that has 20 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in this PSL campaign.

While Riveiro is happy they managed to claim victory against a tough Matsatsantsa, he feels they could have completed the job earlier following a dominant second-half display.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “I think the second half was totally for Pirates, without discussion and [although] it was through a penalty, the [winning goal ] could have even come earlier,” said Riveiro as per KickOff.

“I think we dominated quite well the last 30, 40 minutes of the second-half, which like I said, against a team like this, it talks very well about Pirates players.

"[I am] so happy with those secondary but important things that you need [in order] to win a game like this; concentration, commitment in the duels and all of these things.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday’s result was Pirates’ first clean sheet in seven home games and the first since November 2022. It is a development Riveiro would be happy about as they have entered a crucial stage of the season.

The Buccaneers are vying for a top-two finish in this league race that has seven games remaining. They face the challenge of SuperSport, Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs as well as Cape Town City and Richards Bay in this race.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers will return from the Fifa break with a trip to Richards Bay on April 1.