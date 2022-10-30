Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has described the Soweto Derby "boring" after his side went down 1-0 courtesy of a brilliant goal from Yusuf Maart.

Riveiro did not see much between the PSL giants

Pirates coach feels the game’s rhythm was slow

Bucs have a chance to win first trophy next weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Maart scored a sensational long-range goal to give Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 win over Pirates in a PSL clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday but the Spanish coach did not see much that impressed him from both teams.

WHAT DID RIVEIRO SAY? “From my point of view, a bad game. A nil-nil game, very slow game. The game was played in a rhythm that we did not expect. I think it was quite boring, to be honest,” Riveiro said in his post-match press conference as quoted by SABC.

“We didn’t manage to be vertical. Chiefs was giving us the space to play outside and defending with numbers. Our build-up was deficient today. We could not generate so much football from inside, where we usually create our chances.

“From the outside, we were not dangerous enough. We were too naive in our attacks. We were better in the second half, we changed our formation but still a bit naïve. If I think about what we did in the lateral corridors, the game was under control, but boring.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maart’s strike handed the Amakhosi a fourth straight victory over the Buccaneers, something they have not achieved since winning six in a row in the early 1990s, victory seeing them move above their rivals on the standings to third with 21 points while Pirates dropped to fifth, three points behind.

Pirates started slowly before improving in the second half although they should have scored early after Kermit Erasmus found Monnapule Saleng on the right side of the penalty area, but the attacker’s low effort was blocked by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

The defeat came a week after Pirates thrashed Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 to qualify for the MTN8 final while Chiefs received some relief after going down to AmaZulu in the same competition.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates have a chance to lift their first silverware of the season when they face AmaZulu in the MTN8 final next Saturday.