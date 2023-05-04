Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro makes huge demand from wonderkid Ratomo - 'I'm not here to give chances'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has justified starting rookie midfielder Relebohile Ratomo in a match they desperately needed three points.

Ratomo made his Pirates debut vs Royal AM

The 17-year-old played 90 mins and made an impact

Riveiro comments on the player's debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Riveiro selected the 17-year-old in his line-up against Royal AM on Wednesday. It was Ratomo’s professional debut and he played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium.

The wonderkid repaid the Spaniard for his faith in him by being involved in Pirates’ goal when he forced Royal AM veteran midfielder Elias Pelembe to turn the ball into his own net.

There were questions about why Riveiro made such a brave decision to start Ratomo in such a crucial match as the Buccaneers are bidding for a top-two finish.

The Pirates coach says he didn’t just pick Ratomo for the sake of handing him some playing time but expected the youngster to deliver.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: "He's having his development process as a youngster and as a young player that he is," said Riveiro as per SABC Sport.

"If I play Rele in the starting 11, understand how important the game is or was for us. I'm not here to give chances, I'm here to win games, help the team to win games and Rele was in the field to help us to win the game.

"It's easier to say I'm happy with the performance when you win. Even sometimes it's not totally true but today they did everything. Understanding the difficulties of the matter when you change seven players in the starting 11.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns showed trust in youngsters this season, Pirates have finally unveiled a starlet in their fold. Recently, Riveiro had said he will succumb to pressure to play young players just because their rivals are doing so.

Following the Buccaneers coach’s demands that Ratomo help them win them games, there are now expectations on the midfielder to be on top of this game. This could see him being compared to other Premier Soccer League starlets like Cassius Mailula and Siyabonga Mabena of Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as the Chiefs duo of Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane.

WHAT NEXT FOR RATOMO? The Buccaneers now prepare to face Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's Nedbank Cup semi-final showdown.

With Riveiro having rested established players against Royal AM, Ratomo's chances of starting in the Soweto Derby appear slim.