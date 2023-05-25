Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro lifts the lid on Lorch's availability for Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United

Thembinkosi Lorch is likely to be available for Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United, but Jose Riveiro remains coy.

Lorch could be included in the squad for the final

Riveiro remains coy about Lorch's status

'Nyoso' participated in full training this week

WHAT HAPPENED: Ahead of the highly anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United, Jose Riveiro has provided an update on the availability of Thembinkosi Lorch.

During Tuesday morning's training session, Lorch was seen actively participating in full training, indicating positive signs of his recovery. In this competition, Lorch has played three times and scored as many times.

However, prior to this impressive comeback, Lorch was sidelined for four games, including the crucial Nedbank Cup semi-final against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

WHAT WAS SAID: Riveiro's cautious approach regarding Lorch's availability for the clash suggests that the player's fitness remains a concern, despite recent positive developments.

"We finished minus two training an hour ago, and tomorrow (Friday), we will face minus one training with 31 players available to be selected," Riveiro said, as quoted by Farpost.

"They are all very good players, to be honest. So, let’s see who will come onto the field on Saturday. I’m not going to say who is going to play. I have a headache, not only to select the starting 11 but the matchday squad.

"You can imagine the names who are not going to be in that 20 squad list. So, whoever is coming to the field, is coming with the intention to give their all for the club in order to make it possible for us to get one more trophy," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lorch has not been a regular feature for Pirates in the last few seasons, with him only making 15 appearances across all competitions this season. The 29-year-old player is also linked with a move away from the Buccaneers, with Mamelodi Sundowns constantly mentioned as a possible destination for 'Nyoso'.

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be seen whether the fan favourite will be in Riveiro's squad to take on Ba Bina Noko in the capital city.