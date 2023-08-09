Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro lauds his side for 'handling the situation expertly' after false start to the PSL season

Jose Riveiro has applauded his Orlando Pirates players for the way they bounced back following a difficult start to the season.

Pirates beat Royal AM 4-2

It was recovery from defeat by Stellies

Riveiro comments on ability to pick themselves up

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants beat Royal AM 4-2 on Tuesday to recover from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Stellenbosch in their Premier Soccer League opener.

Tuesday was an evening to remember for the Buccaneers who saw Zakhele Lepasa grabbing a brace after being criticised last weekend.

After the Stellenbosch result, there were doubts over Pirates' readiness to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: "It's always complicated to lose the first game of the season because you have to bounce back, and the boys did it very well, handling the situation [expertly]," said Riveiro as per SABC Sport.

"Even though we had youngsters on the field, they were very mature, and I told them already – I'm very happy with the two performances so far."

AND WHAT MORE? Riveiro describes their start to the second half against Royal AM as "strange" and says it made their opponents feel comfortable.

"A strange start to the [second-half], we started defending in a way that we don't want and that allowed Royal AM to be more comfortable than what we want opponents to feel here in Orlando when they are on the ball, let's put it that way," said Riveiro.

"But little by little we started to also create some problems and asking questions in our build-up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates' ability to pick themselves up after a false start to the season could be a show of character which could worry their PSL rivals.

Although they allowed Royal AM to pull two goals, finding the back of the net four times is still something that could concern their opponents.

If they maintain that character, the Buccaneers will still be regarded as favourites to fight Sundowns for the PSL title this season.

They managed to recover while missing key players like Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Miguel Timm, Kermit Erasmus, Kabelo Dlamini and new signing Katlego Otladisa who are all battling fitness issues.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Soweto giants now prepare to begin their defence of the MTN8 when they host Sekhukhune United in a quarter-final match on Saturday.