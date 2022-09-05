The Spanish tactician insists the league is tough and it might open up in the second half of the campaign

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has suggested no team will have a huge advantage, as far as the Premier Soccer League title is concerned, by the end of the first half of the season in November.

The Spanish tactician has overseen a decent start for the Buccaneers in the league and they are currently placed third on the table with 11 points, with Royal AM leading with 13 points and AmaZulu in second, also on 11.

"I think the league so far is very equal, every game is very difficult for everyone and not only for Pirates," Riveiro said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I think we are going to arrive at the break with not so much advantage between the teams at the top. But our objective is not to be on top of the table today but to get as many points as possible in order to stay amongst the top sides in the second half of the season."

On Sunday, the Soweto giants suffered a 1-0 loss away at Maritzburg United. However, they wasted many scoring opportunities although Riveiro was not too upset about it.

"As much as we were wasteful, I’m happy that we tried and tried and that is the only way to score goals," he stated.

"I know it’s taking a lot of time from us to capitalise on the situation that we produced in the last 30 to 40 minutes.

"But I’m optimistic and positive about the future of this team."

In the match against the Team of Choice, Amadou Soukouna scored the only goal of the game, converting from the penalty spot after defender Olisa Ndah had been adjudged to have fouled Siboniso Conco.

Riveiro, though, had his reservations about the decision. "Obviously not. It was not a penalty."

Pirates will next play sixth-placed TS Galaxy on Saturday at Orlando Stadium. The latter have collected nine points from the six matches they have played.