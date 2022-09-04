Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro hints floodlights failure was to blame for Maritzburg United defeat

The Spanish mentor called for more aggression after the Buccaneers lost to the Team of Choice ahead of next weekend's clash with TS Galaxy

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro seemed to be blaming the floodlight failure following his side's defeat to Maritzburg United on Sunday evening.



The Buccaneers suffered a 1-0 loss to the Team of Choice with the PSL match being delayed for 10 minutes due to a floodlights lighting problem in the first half.



"At this moment the summary I think quite good at the beginning of the game until the load-shedding," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.



"After that, we were not in our best not solving well the pressure from Maritzburg in the first half, without so much depth in our attacks.



"So we didn't play so much time in that half. The second-half was totally different, only one team on the field looking for the result.



"So in the end one detail changed the game, it looked like it was going to end nil-nil because one more time we didn't have our day in the last minutes.



"And like I said one detail changed the result for the opponent."



The Vigo-born tactician went on to state that the Buccaneers were not aggressive enough in the final third, but he had no regrets after the defeat.



"Like I said the first half we were not aggressive enough in attacking the spaces behind the last line, it was a lack of depth that kept us far from Maritzburg goal," he added.



"We corrected the situation well in the second half, so we need to play with more determination in those moments even though sometimes it's not possible, the opponent is also doing the things well.



"I have no regrets, I think the guys gave everything one more time. I think we're going with zero points even though we deserve something else tonight."