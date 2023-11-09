Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has dismissed talk about the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs being marked as a cup final.

Pirates and Chiefs clash on Saturday

Both are coming from league wins

Riveiro comments on his side being touted as favourites

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers have carved themselves as cup specialists under the Spaniard although they recently bowed out of the Carling Knockout.

They are now preparing to face Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday in a match Riveiro will be under stern scrutiny.

But the former Celta Vigo youth coach has watered down expectations on him ahead of the Soweto Derby amid talk about past Soweto Derby results.

The Buccaneers go into that match on the backdrop of beating Sekhukhune United 1-0 in last Tuesday's Premier Soccer League match after enduring a difficult patch of form.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “We need to prepare ourselves for a different scenario," said Riveiro as per Times Live.

"It’s a kind of a final again and fortunately, we’re used to playing the finals [Pirates have won three cup finals in the PSL since Riveiro arrived at the start of last season], so we’ll be at a good level.

“But why are always talking about the past."

AND WHAT MORE? Riveiro is focused on Saturday's match and does not want to think about past matches.

“We have an opportunity to look to the future and we’re not thinking about the past," he added.

"It doesn’t make any sense. If I think about the recent past in the derby we beat Chiefs in the semifinal [of the MTN8 early this season]. Is that going to help me on Saturday? No.

“It’s [Saturday’s game] a different challenge, different group of players and different approach, different coach (Chiefs have a new interim coach in Cavin Johnson after sacking Molefi Ntseki about three weeks ago), so it’s [the past] is not going to help.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is a high-stakes Soweto Derby showdown on Saturday with Riveiro and his Chiefs counterpart Cavin Johnson under heavy scrutiny.

Chiefs and Pirates have been struggling for consistency this season in all competitions.

That has placed Riveiro under pressure to stabilise the Pirates ship while Johnson is also keen to impress Chiefs fans in the hope of being given a permanent job.

WHAT NEXT? The Soweto Derby is edging closer now and both Pirates and Chiefs are finalising preparations for the big encounter.

Victory for Amakhosi will be crucial to keep them in the top eight of the PSL table.

The Sea Robbers, on the other hand, are flirting with relaxation at position 13 and would want to move out of that discouraging spot.