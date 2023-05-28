- Riveiro arrived in SA as an unknown coach last July
- He has now won two trophies in his first season
- Fellow coach Hunt backs the Spaniard
WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard guided Orlando Pirates to the Nedbank Cup title on Saturday following a 2-1 controversial victory over Sekhukhune United. It marked what could be classified as a successful season for Riveiro, who also led the Buccaneers to the MTN8 earlier in the season.
This is a coach who arrived in South Africa last July amid scepticism about his ability as a coach. His CV had no track record of winning trophies in his previous jobs as a junior coach in Spain as well as in the top-flight in Finland.
That left a lot of people, including some Pirates legends, calling him a “plumber” after he was appointed the Buccaneers coach. But he has proved his doubters wrong, also helping the Soweto giants finish the season as Premier Soccer League runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns and returning to the Caf Champions League.
WHAT HUNT SAID: “Calling coaches plumbers is wrong! Congratulations to Coach Jose top season,” said Hunt.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After winning two trophies as well as qualifying for the Champions League, Riveiro has set himself a very high bar. More is now expected from him next season as he is now seen as a coach who can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL dominance.
Riveiro will also be expected to guide the Buccaneers to a successful campaign in Africa. The Buccaneers coach will have a task to prove the trophy haul in his debut season in the PSL was no fluke.
WHAT NEXT FOR RIVEIRO? The Spaniard will now go for the off-season break, knowing he has bigger assignments next season.
The upcoming weeks will be hectic for Rveiro in the transfer market as he builds a squad strong enough to compete on different fronts next season.