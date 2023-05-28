SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has thrown his weight behind his Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro.

Riveiro arrived in SA as an unknown coach last July

He has now won two trophies in his first season

Fellow coach Hunt backs the Spaniard

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard guided Orlando Pirates to the Nedbank Cup title on Saturday following a 2-1 controversial victory over Sekhukhune United. It marked what could be classified as a successful season for Riveiro, who also led the Buccaneers to the MTN8 earlier in the season.

This is a coach who arrived in South Africa last July amid scepticism about his ability as a coach. His CV had no track record of winning trophies in his previous jobs as a junior coach in Spain as well as in the top-flight in Finland.

That left a lot of people, including some Pirates legends, calling him a “plumber” after he was appointed the Buccaneers coach. But he has proved his doubters wrong, also helping the Soweto giants finish the season as Premier Soccer League runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns and returning to the Caf Champions League.

WHAT HUNT SAID: “Calling coaches plumbers is wrong! Congratulations to Coach Jose top season,” said Hunt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After winning two trophies as well as qualifying for the Champions League, Riveiro has set himself a very high bar. More is now expected from him next season as he is now seen as a coach who can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL dominance.

Riveiro will also be expected to guide the Buccaneers to a successful campaign in Africa. The Buccaneers coach will have a task to prove the trophy haul in his debut season in the PSL was no fluke.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIVEIRO? The Spaniard will now go for the off-season break, knowing he has bigger assignments next season.

The upcoming weeks will be hectic for Rveiro in the transfer market as he builds a squad strong enough to compete on different fronts next season.