Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro dismisses plumber jibe

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard was named Pirates coach in June in a surprise move. He arrived in South Africa as a nonentity with no track record of winning trophies during his stints with junior teams in his home country and top-flight football in Finland. A section of South African football followers referred to him as a plumber or carpenter, terms used to describe European coaches who come to Africa without a proven record of being winners.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “I’m not here to respond to that, I’m here to do my job,” said Riveiro as per iDiski Times.

“I’m a football coach, I was prepared to do it and that’s why I get the opportunity to be part of this beautiful club. I also want to thank my bosses for giving me the opportunity to represent a brand like Pirates, we are doing a good job together.

“I’m just a coach. There are a lot of things around the football game that we need to work on, that need to be well-oiled. I have a responsibility obviously. I understand as coaches we are in the spotlight for different reasons especially when we lose. But there’s nothing I can do about it, I cannot control it. I don’t spend time thinking about it and this is not revenge.

“We did what we were supposed to do together, as football staff, management, all the people around the team, we did it together and I’m very proud.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro has now engraved his name in the history of foreign coaches to take charge of Pirates and banished the plumber jibe by winning a trophy. Others to have won silverware include Vladimir Vermezovic, Julio Leal, Augusto Palacios and Josef Zinnbauer.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIVEIRO? The Spaniard now leads Pirates in the semi-finals of the Carling Black Label Cup against Chiefs next weekend. He would be keen to win his first Soweto Derby clash after losing the last time out. Although it is not recognised as an official competition, winning it would still put a feather in Riveiro's cap.