Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro breaks silence, reveals plans

The Spaniard has been quiet since the surprise June 25 announcement he was the new Buccaneers tactician

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has spoken for the first time as Pirates coach as he explains the brand of football to be expected from his team.

Arriving in South Africa relatively unknown, Riveiro was a surprise pick by Pirates as he took up one of the biggest jobs in the Premier Soccer League.

With the Soweto giants having not won the league title in a decade, Riveiro faces an enormous task to help Pirates break Mamelodi Sundwns’ dominance of domestic football.

The Buccaneers fans are curious to see what the Spaniard will bring to their club and the coach himself has revealed what to expect.

“I’m a coach, I’ve been a coach for a long time. I spent my last seven years in Finland, in many different clubs,” said Riveiro as per iDiski Times.

“I’m coming from Celta de Vigo academy, helping young talents to grow and become professional football players. Now [I’m] facing this chance here in South Africa, and am very excited to be here.

“We must offer a good show every time we play, it doesn’t mean we have to play tiki-taka. We have to be brave, we have to be a proactive team and looking for a good result every single week, every single chance we have.

“We’re playing for the fans, we’ll have the fans back in the stadium. It’s one of our advantages, one of our strengths. Our commitment comes with our performances.”

With Pirates not playing continental football in the upcoming season, Riveiro’s focus would be on domestic duties.

He is aware of the amount of responsibilities resting on his shoulder.

“We understand what we are, we understand what we represent as the coaching staff and a football squad. So I’m really looking forward to showing it,” Riveiro added.

“We know what we represent, we are playing for a huge brand in the country. So we have to look for the maximum and that’s our goal.”

He arrived at Pirates to find the club having already signed seven players and it is to be seen if there are players he will bring in himself.