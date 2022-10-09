Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has bemoaned the lack of incisiveness in his side’s passing, following their goalless draw at home to Richards Bay.

Buccaneers dominated possession but could not score

Siyanda Msani sent off for Richards Bay after horror tackle

Pirates unable to use numerical advantage and dropped more points

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates began the game quickly and launched numerous attacks on the Richards Bay goal but were unable to break the deadlock in the first half.

Richards Bay were then reduced to 10 men after Siyanda Msani received a straight card for a dangerous tackle on Olisa Ndah on the stroke of half-time but instead of taking advantage, the Buccaneers found it even more difficult to the disappointment of their coach.

WHAT DID RIVEIRO SAY? “We played well against 11 but second half was a different story. It is not easy to play against 10 because there is no space to play and the rhythm was going down because,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the match.

“It was difficult to keep a high rhythm like we did in the first half and we did not improve in what I said before, to play one more pass sometimes to try to find easier solutions. We were not accurate in the last pass, we were not precise enough and we did not generate enough chances even though I feel we did enough to get a result here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro made five changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Sekhukhune United in midweek and was rewarded with an attacking display in the early exchanges as Nkosinathi Sibisi and Monnapule Saleng came close.

However, the doors were slammed when Msani was sent off as the visitors put all nine men behind the ball, making life difficult for the home side.

Pirates ended the game with 12 shots, three on target, but it was not enough to earn them a victory and they have now failed to win their last two matches, leaving them fourth on the table with 15 points. They are four behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who can extend the advantage to seven with a victory over Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIVEIRO? Pirates have a home match against AmaZulu on Friday when Riveiro will hope to have sorted out the issues that have let them down in their last two matches as they seek to get back to winning ways.