Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro backs his attacking options amid Tau rumours

The Buccaneers have been struggling for goals but the Spaniard appears not too worried

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has thrown his weight behind his players despite their glaring attacking frailties.

The Soweto giants have managed to score just four goals in seven Premier Soccer League games and among their number nines, only Bienvenu Eva Nga has been on the scoresheet.

The other goals have come from defenders Nkosinathi Sibisi and Paseka Mako as well as winger Deon Hotto who has been playing as a left-back this season.

But Riveiro appears not too concerned, saying he has trust in the attackers at his disposal.

“This is not the first time you ask me about the goalscoring situation and I’m not going to change my answer,” said Riveiro as per iDiski Times.

“We usually finalise and finish our attacks with six players in the box, at least, if it’s not a transition in an organised attack. So they all have a responsibility and the intention and the wish to score goals.

“Our wingbacks, our number 10s, we play with many offensive profiles in our starting eleven so it’s a responsibility we all share. Obviously, we’d like to increase the figure of goals but I’m going to be more worried when we don’t have chances to score goals.

“My focus is about the players we have in the squad. We have a lot of talent, and different profiles, trust me it’s just a question of confidence and one day this type of question won’t be here anymore. I’m pretty sure.”

With the Premier Soccer League transfer window still open until September 22, Pirates still have a chance to add more players to their squad.

That has seen Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly star Percy Tau being linked with a move to Pirates to solve their attacking woes.

But Riveiro has poured cold water on the rumours, saying he does not even know about the former a Brighton & Hove Albion attacker.

“I don’t know the player you mentioned, it’s not my focus at the moment, my focus is on TS Galaxy, my players and that’s not going to change,” Riveiro said.

Pirates host TS Galaxy on Saturday on the backdrop of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away at Maritzburg.