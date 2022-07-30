The 22-year-old is one of the two forwards signed by the Soweto giants during the current transfer period

Former Baroka FC coach Matsimela Thoka has told Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and his staff not to raise their expectations about new signing Evidence Makgopa.

Makgopa was signed from Baroka FC to provide solutions for the Buccaneers' frailties upfront.

The lanky Bafana Bafana striker arrives at Pirates revered but Thoka does not want Pirates the coaches to put Makgopa under pressure.

“He must just be patient and not put himself under unnecessary pressure,” Thoka told KickOff.

“He should just take the opportunity his coaches will give him. The Pirates coaches must not expect much from the boy because Pirates are a big team.

“Expecting more from him can put him under pressure and cause him to never perform again.”

Makgopa, however, endured a difficult campaign last season by managing just four goals in 28 Premier Soccer League games.

He had scored seven goals in 28 league games in the previous term and found the back of the net four times in eight matches during his debut top-flight league campaign after Dylan Kerr introduced him to PSL football.

Despite the player struggling to reach double figures so far, Thoka believes he can become a top striker for Pirates.

“I trust the boy, for me, Makgopa he is a good striker,” added Thoka.

“How many goals he scores depends on how many appearances Pirates will give him, but he is a player.

“I know he will settle, first season let's just maybe give him the benefit of the doubt as he is a good striker.

“If he plays 30 games this season he will definitely score 10 goals for Pirates. Makgopa is a finisher, he is not doing anything with the ball he just scores. He is a scorer.

“If they can supply him and play according to his strengths, each and every game he will score. If he is not going to score one goal, two he will score in every game.”

At Pirates, Makgopa will be facing Kwame Peprah and Bienvenu Eva Nga as his biggest challengers for a starting place in the team.