Orlando Pirates coach Ncikazi: We had to kick some chairs and raise some desks

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi has warned his men that it's unacceptable to start matches in a complacent fashion.

The Swaziland side had shocked the Buccaneers by scoring twice in the opening moments – Mzwandile Mabelesa scored in the sixth minute before Thabiso Mokenkoane netted just two minutes later.

In the end Pirates managed to bounce back with six goals - an own goal by Machawe Dlamini, with Bandile Shandu, Kwame Peprah, Happy Jele, Kabelo Dlamini and Terrence Dzvukamanja all getting in on the act as well.

In a tight group, Ncikazi was pleased to increase Bucs' goal difference by four, but was unhappy about his side's lethargic start.

"I think this group will be decided on the number of goals, so it was important that we should score," he told the media after the game.

"We have a hard schedule ahead of us - the week is very difficult - playing on Wednesday, tough match Cape Town City, we're playing Kaizer Chiefs on the 5th, Nedbank Cup on the 9th.

"We had to kick some chairs, we had to raise some desks," Ncikazi said of the half-time team talk in Mbombela.

"Because I thought the mentality the team brought first half was not what we expected.

"Which we warned them about. That if we take things lightly like we did, we cannot start matches like that, it's unlike us.

"Sometimes you won't have the opportunity to come back. So a positive start is important, start on the front foot."

The result left the Sea Robbers top of Group B with six points from three games.

Al-Ittihad (Libya) and Saoura (Algeria), who drew 1-1 on the weekend, both have four points, with the former club having played twice, and the latter, three times.

Pirates have never won the Caf Confederation Cup, but were losing finalists in 2015.

Article continues below

They have a busy week ahead with a league match against Cape Town City on Wednesday followed by Saturday’s Soweto derby, with both games at the Orlando Stadium.