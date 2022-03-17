Orlando Pirates coach Ncikazi issues update on Hlatshwayo's potential return

Orlando Pirates co-head coach Mandla Ncikazi has revealed Thulani Hlatshwayo is working hard to regain his place in the team.

The veteran defender has been a noticeable absentee from Bucs' matchday squad since the turn of the year with the club not indicating whether he is injured or not.

Ncikazi has now disclosed that the man nicknamed Tyson sustained an injury that sidelined him, but he has since recovered and he is back in training.

"Tyson is training well, he had an injury. He is training well and he is currently competing to make the team," Ncikazi told the media.

The 53-year-old mentor went on to praise Tyson's 'great' attitude despite his lack of game time with Olisa Ndah, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Happy Jele all preferred ahead of him in central defence.

"But one thing I like about him is that he shows his experience. His attitude is always great, he trains well. He supports the team even if he is not part of the team," he added.

Hlatswayo, who turns 33 in December, lost his place in Bucs' starting line-up after he made a series of mistakes during matches in the first round of the current season.

However, Ncikazi indicated that the former Bafana Bafana captain will soon be back on the pitch having made 12 appearances across all competitions this term.

"Very soon we will see him back in the field of play," the former Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach concluded.

Pirates' next game is against Algerian outfit JS Saoura in their penultimate Caf Confederation Cup Group B game which is set to take place at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers on Sunday.

A win for Bucs would see them book their spot in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.