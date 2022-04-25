Orlando Pirates coach Ncikazi issues fresh update on Mako

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has provided the latest information regarding injured left-back Paseka Mako.

Mako sustained a nasal fracture nearly two weeks ago after colliding with goalkeeper Richard Ofori during a Premier Soccer League match against Baroka FC away at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The incident left the defender needing emergency medical care and he appeared a few days later with a severely swollen face.

But on Sunday he appeared to have improved at Orlando Stadium as he watched Pirates eliminate Simba SC from the Caf Confederation Cup.

Ncikazi, however, says Mako might not play a competitive match again this season.

“I’m grateful. He is recovering. God is good. It could have been worse,” said Ncikazi as per Sowetan Live.

“But I don’t think we will see him [play] again this season, I’m just happy that he is alive and healthy and will play football again.”

Ncikazi reveals Mako spent the night before the Simba match at his home.

“He even slept at my place because he visited me,” Ncikazi added.

In Mako’s absence, Innocent Maela has stepped in to play the left-back role as Pirates also have cover in Bongani Sam and Tebogo Tlolane.

The injury to Mako came at a time when he was enjoying what could be his most consistent season at the Soweto giants, starting 22 league games, while also featuring in two Nedbank Cup games and nine Confederation Cup matches.

Pirates have now reached the semi-finals of the continental competition and will meet Al Ahli Tripoli for a place in the final.

They will first visit Al Ahli Tripoli on May 8, before hosting the Libyans seven days later.

It will be the second Libyan opposition to play against Pirates in the Confederation Cup this season after they faced Al-Ittihad in the group stage.

Last season, they also met another Libyan team Al Ahli Benghazi in the group phase of the same competition.