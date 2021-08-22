Orlando Pirates coach Ncikazi insists they have 'enough players' after five signings

The Buccaneers have not been very active in the transfer market as compared to their rivals during the current window

Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Mandla Ncikazi says other teams would not be able to manage being in the Soweto giants’ injury situation, but the tactician believes they have enough players in the squad.

Pirates have made five signings during the current transfer window but among their new acquisitions, there is no outright striker despite struggling upfront over the last 12 months.

Midfielder Bandile Shandu, defender Kwanda Mngonyama, and midfielder Goodman Mosele are some of the new Pirates signings.

They also secured the signature of Monnaoule Saleng but the midfielder was sent on loan at Swallows FC, while right-winger Ntsako Makhubele is their latest arrival.

“We’ve got enough [players]. If other teams were in the same position like Pirates where they’ve got 10 injured players, I’m sure they’d request the league to cancel their fixture,” Ncikazi told reporters as per iDiski Times.

“The side [Stellenbosch] that we played, the way we played and the effort, the performance, for somebody who doesn’t know I don’t think you saw that there were players that were not there.”

Pirates have made five signings while their traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have each welcomed nine new players.

Some glaring shortcomings continue to be witnessed in the Pirates squad as witnessed in last week's MTN8 quarter-final defeat by Swallows as well as Saturday's 2-2 home draw against Stellenbosch.

Injuries to key players still haunt the Buccaneers with strikers Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa injured since last season.

While appearing to be satisfied with their new signings Ncikazi, however, hinted at bringing in more players.

“The wisdom of our management to bring the pool of players that we’ve had, they will surprise you,” added Ncikazi.

“I don’t want to disclose much because I don’t have that permission. Don’t be surprised if it increases, don’t be surprised if it decreases.

"But I’m happy with what we have, I’m happy with the wisdom of how they signed the players and let’s take it from here and move forward.”

Pirates are reportedly close to signing Ghanian forward Kwame Peprah who has been training with the team for the past two weeks.

Nigerian centre-back Olisa Ndah was also said to be on trial at the Soweto giants recently but the club’s decision on the player is not yet known.