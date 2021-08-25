Orlando Pirates coach Ncikazi banks on Fifa break to save them from injury crisis

After Sunday’s MTN8 semi-finals, club football will be paused for international matches

Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has pinned his hopes on the Fifa international break.

Key Pirates players like Thembinkosi Lorch, Innocent Maela, Ben Motshwari and Zakhele Lepasa are battling fitness issues.

After failing in their last three competitive games, Bucs are desperate for good news.

“If there is one team that needs this break, it is Orlando Pirates in terms of injuries,” Ncikazi told Pirates media.

“I’m sure that when we come back, maybe one or two players will also be back to strengthen the team and have more options.”

The problem of key players battling injuries was another major problem at Pirates last season, especially upfront.

With the Soweto giants having already been eliminated from the MTN8, they will have an extended period without involvement in competitive football.

Pirates are facing what seems like a crisis beginning with being knocked out of the MTN8, followed by last weekend’s 2-2 league draw against Stellenbosch, before playing to a goalless draw against Marumo Gallants on Tuesday.

Ncikazi is concerned about failing to execute themselves well including lack of creativity and slow pace.

“We just have to work on the final third, the shots at goal, to create chances, overloads, keep the ball and be patient,” said Ncikazi.

“I thought we were desperate in some moments and lost the ball cheaply [against Marumo Gallants]. I’m highly disappointed at the result. Pirates have got no home and away. Pirates must win based on the targets that have been set for the season.

“We are still below - the pace is a bit slower. I’m just disappointed that maybe in the final third the entries were not as effective, the wide areas were not as effective, shots at goal were not as effective.

“If we are possession-based, we must try to equate the possession we have with the chances we create. But here it was possession for possession, and no chances created. That was my disappointment.

“We had half-chances. There was one in the first half. If there is half-a-chance — take that. Be more ruthless on set plays. And I don’t think we were as ruthless as in the previous match, but it’s a work in progress.”

After the international break, Pirates resume their league campaign on September 11 against Swallows FC who knocked them out of the MTN8.