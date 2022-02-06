Orlando Pirates coach Ncikazi: AmaZulu 'not much of a threat' despite penalty

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi was impressed by his side's performance following the Soweto giants' win over AmaZulu FC on Sunday afternoon.



The Buccaneers progressed to the Nedbank Cup Last 16 after securing a 1-0 win over Usuthu in the Last 32 encounter which took place at Orlando Stadium in Orlando, Soweto.



Ncikazi explained that it always going to be a difficult game following the mid-season break and he also believes Bucs controlled the game and deserved to walk away victorious.



"Typical cup game. Tough match. Tough side AmaZulu," Ncikazi told SuperSport TV.



"We expected that but I thought we controlled the game well. I knew there were going to be challenged as this was the first game after the restart.



"But I thought we controlled it well. AmaZulu still dangerous on the counter. Except for the penalty that they got I did not see too much threat."



Thembinkosi Lorch started the match against Usuthu after shrugging off an injury, while Zakhele Lepasa, who featured as a substitute, is still working on his match fitness having recovered from a long term injury late last year.



Ncikazi feels that his side is on the right path as their key players return from long term injuries with the team set to compete in the PSL, Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup.



"We see the progress we have made but what is more important is getting through to the next round. And we did that. Proud of the troops. I think they gave their all. It was nervy but it's a cup match," he continued.



"I'm starting to see Pirates coming back in terms of the players. Still waiting for a few players to come back but it looks positive and with the games that are coming - all of them are cup finals.



"We need all the players and it's important that we have a full team, all the players ready and if we're involved in Caf, involved in the local game, involved in the cup it's always going to be tough but Pirates are coming through."