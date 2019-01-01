Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena warns Kaizer Chiefs: The league is never won in November

The Sea Robbers visit Amakhosi in what is expected to be an exciting match in Soweto but the 34-year-old coach has a warning for his rivals

coach Rhulani Mokwena has admitted that are enjoying a better start to the season compared to his team.

Amakhosi sit atop of the standings heading into this weekend's Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium and Mokwena has revealed why he thinks their] arch-rivals are doing well.

"They've got a very good formation going. They've got a very good environment going for them. They can change players and still maintain consistency," Mokwena told the media.

Mokwena said while they may be facing Chiefs a bit sooner than they would have liked, this is one of the games they had already prepared for from when the season started in August.

"They've got an environment where they can throw in youngsters such as [Njabulo] Blom, [Siphosakhe] Ntiya-Ntiya, [Siphesihle] Ngcobo and still maintain consistency. So, on the bigger scheme of things, it's one of the matches we have to play. We know that we are going for 19 more games," he said.

The 34-year-old mentor stole Pitso Mosimane's words, saying his team doesn't have to beat Chiefs on Saturday to win the league.

However, he admitted it would be important to stop them from getting too far ahead of everyone in the title race, warning Chiefs that even they beat Pirates, it would mean they have won the league.

"To steal words from one of the coaches, we don't have to win against Chiefs to win the league but it's important that they don't get too far ahead because obviously, at this moment in time, they are in the driver's seat and they are in a very good position but the league championship was never won in November," concluded Mokwena.

