Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena prepared to go through the deepest, darkest of gold mines for Buccaneers

The Bucs tactician says he will not give up on his dream of seeing the club return to their glory days even if it means sleeping fewerhours

interim coach Rhulani Mokwena says he will not complain about having sleepless nights in his efforts to stabilise the team.

The 34-year-old mentor has been struggling to steer the Bucs ship in the right direction since being given the job in August, winning just once in his nine competitive matches.

However, Mokwena is not deterred and made mention of how his grandfather Eric Sono and uncle Jomo Sono gave their all for the Sea Robbers.

"My grandfather (Eric 'Scara' Sono) died for this club. My uncle, Jomo Sono, left his wedding for this club and who am I to complain when I have to spend sleepless nights?" Mokwena told the media.

"That’s all they ask of me, they ask me to spend sleepless nights to make sure that the club returns to winning ways."

Mokwena admitted he is under immense pressure to turn things around at Pirates, but he said this is the kind of pressure one has to go through to be the best.

But he vowed not to abandon his philosophy in the process of finding the balance between good football and positive results.

"The most valuable elements in the world, you talk about platinum, gold and diamonds; they’ve all got to go through the process of heat, being cut, and pressure," he added.

"If you want to become a person of value, if you want to become a person of credibility, you’ve got to withstand heat. You’ve got to be prepared to be cut and you’ve got to be prepared to go through the pressure because you know what the outcome is most likely to be.

"As much as I am a man of process, I am prepared to go through the deepest, darkest of gold mines. I am here to serve. If it comes with pressure, so be it. If it means I get cut, so be it.

"At the end of the day, if it results in Orlando Pirates reclaiming its glory days, I’m prepared to die for that."