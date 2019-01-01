Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena pleased with Telkom Knockout Cup clean sheet

The young tactician praised his charges for their never die spirit during the clash which saw Bucs sweat for a win

caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena was delighted to see his side keep a clean sheet against Stellenbosch FC.

The Soweto giants secured a narrow 1-0 win over a resilient Stellies side in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pirates came into the match having failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous three Premier League Soccer ( ) marches, having conceded eight goals in the process.

"I’m trying to collect my thoughts because, how many chances (did we create) in the first half?" Mokwena asked when speaking to SuperSport TV.

"I stopped counting at seven. It should have been seven or eight, but the fans were unbelievable today."

The former assistant coach was also happy with how Bucs supporters backed the team throughout the game.

“The fans pushed us, really, really pushed us. If it wasn’t for the 12th man today," the 34-year-old added.

"I don't think we would’ve had that extra motivation to go beyond but again credit to these soldiers - Orlando Pirates players."

Pirates dominated the match from start to finish as they created countless chances which they missed and this has left Mokwena frustrated.

“They leave everything on the pitch, they leave everything on the pitch. This is the same story," he explained.

"We create so many chances week in and week out but today at least we keep a clean sheet and I’m very happy about that."

It was also Bucs' first clean sheet in two months having drawn 0-0 with Lamontville in a PSL clash on August 28.

Pirates will be looking to secure another win over Stellenbosch when the two teams clash in a PSL match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, October 26.