Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena must be able to accept criticism – Mngomeni

The retired midfielder believes the Buccaneers coach must be given a fair opportunity to lead the Soweto giants

Although he is confident Rulani Mokwena is capable of changing things at Mayfair, former midfielder Thabo Mngomeni has warned the coach that the Buccaneers fans are impatient.

This comes after Mokwena was given the coaching reigns after Milutin Sredojevic’s resignation last month and he is yet to secure a win since taking charge of the team.

After suffering to a defeat in the MTN8, bagging two draws in the Premier Soccer League ( ) as well as a stalemate in the Caf , Mngomeni has urged the interim coach to find a winning formula as soon as possible.

“They won the first game against Bloemfontein and are yet to win since then, I just hope he has not changed the way the team was operating in terms of combinations and style," Mngomeni told Goal.

“I see some of the players are brought in, that is good because he can see them in training but based on results, there should be some questions on whether it was a correct decision to make changes.

“On the other hand, it’s too early to press panic buttons because we all know a senior coach has just left and he is adjusting as a head coach – it’s his first time.

“The task and the challenge for him is to work very hard in bringing the winning mentality, try to reflect and find out why things are not working when it comes to wins."

The Buccaneers are not a club that prefers to give local coaches an opportunity to lead the club, but the dreadlocked legend has called for Mokwena to be given an opportunity to prove his worth.

“I think we should give him a chance, he should be guided and maybe try to go back to what was working right at Pirates," continued the Cape Town-based legend.

“There’s no good team that can be bad overnight, I think there’s some change in the way they play, organization, philosophy and so on.

“He’s a local coach and he needs to get a chance but he must try and bring back winning mentality as quickly as possible.

"He shouldn’t be influenced and take pressure from the outside but just focus on his job. He will always be criticized at a big club like Pirates because the supporters want wins."

On the current Fifa international break, the former Bafana Bafana star explained that it has not helped his former club because the players want to play competitive football on a regular basis.

“The break doesn’t help I will be honest because it has killed the team’s hunger, the drive to keep going until they get another win under the belt," expressed the former Pirates skipper.

“I know that as a player you want to keep playing and ensure you improve especially in our case because we want to fix things as quickly as possible.

“It might be a perfect opportunity for the coach because he needs to adjust and adapt to the demands of the job. My advice is for him to find the causes of why the form has dropped.

“The sooner he can identify the causes and fix them, the better for him to keep the club as a title contender because the supporters are impatient. He must understand that, not in a bad way."