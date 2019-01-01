Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena is back on Twitter

South African football fans had missed the Soweto based mentor on social media, and we take a look at what he is up to

coach Rhulani Mokwena has returned to social media after three months of inactivity.

When previous Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic quit the club, Mokwena was drafted in as his replacement on a temporary basis.

Mokwena was popular on social media with the way he retweeted football information, wrote his own posts and shared videos from cutting-edge coaching techniques abroad.

followers missed these posts and expressed their delight to see Mokwena's return on Twitter.

Earlier this season, Mokwena had explained he left Twitter for spiritual reasons so he could have a peace of mind. Although neutrals believe the coach needed more time to focus on his new position at Pirates in the hope of landing the job on a full-time basis.

Unfortunately, Mokwena's had a difficult time in terms of results but his strongest supporters are hoping Pirates will be patient and offer him more time to turn things around at the club.

Mokwena's first action on Twitter was to reveal a fake Mokwena account and reveal that the real Rhulani is back on social media exactly where we used to follow him.

He also retweeted a fan post welcoming back and poking fun at other PSL coaches (without naming names) who simply post their "memes".

Lastly, Mokwena wanted to share some wisdom from manager Marcelo Bielsa, one of the coaches he clearly admires.



Sibeke la uthanda khona coach @coach_rulani, welcome back and thanks for returning.



This place has been the pits without your tactical tweets. We've been subjected to a coach who posts his meme's.



We look forward to getting food for the soul. pic.twitter.com/iB6g11dlnD — Daylight robbery (@FootballTshepo) November 18, 2019