Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena disappointed with conceding four goals against Bidvest Wits

The 34-year-old tactician accepted responsibility for the Buccaneers' narrow defeat to the Clever Boys in an enthralling encounter

caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena was left disappointed after his side's narrow defeat to on Saturday night.

The Soweto giants succumbed to a 4-3 defeat to the Clever Boys in a thrilling match which was played at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Mokwena was saddened to see Pirates hit the back of the net three times and end up not winning the match.

“As a football supporter, a good game of football to watch. As a football coach of Orlando Pirates, proud of the character, proud of our fight and never-say-die attitude,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

“I think, it was clear to see we lost the match but we ran out of time. But disappointed of course to lose the match.

“Disappointed we conceded four goals. When you score three, you should normally win the match so disappointed that we lost the match having scored three goals."

Pirates were hoping to secure their second successive win in the league having defeated 2-1 last weekend and Mokwena feels he has let down the fans.

“We got a responsibility. We are Orlando Pirates. As Orlando Pirates our job is to serve. We are servants, we are not coaches, we’re not football players," he continued.

“We are here to serve the magnitude of the people that supports this club, ours is to make sure we are even prepared to lose our lives for this club.

“And that’s the responsibility we have. Last week we did the same and we won the match. This time we scored three and were very dominant from the start," he added.

“Unfortunate to concede from the free-kick and then you start on the back foot and change the game and do whatever it takes."

The defeat left Pirates placed eighth on the league standings - five points behind the leaders .

The Buccaneers are scheduled to face at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, September 28.