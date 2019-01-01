Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena defends his poor record

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach understands his team needs to win more games as he will be judged on results more than the performance

coach Rhulani Mokwena has defended his record of three wins in 12 games across all competitions since taking over from Milutin Sredojevic in August.

While Mokwena admitted he wants to win as many games as possible following a goalless draw at home against , he pointed to the fact that Pirates have made it difficult for their opponents at Orlando Stadium.

The Sea Robbers are unbeaten in their last 21 home league matches, and they haven't lost a league match in front of their home fans in Soweto since 2017.

Mokwena acknowledged though, that Pirates created enough chance to beat the Team of Choice and felt his team dropped two points at the end of 90 minutes.

"The whole record is interesting because if you look at what the numbers say in relation to that, of course, we want to win more games than what we are doing," Mokwena told reporters at Orlando Stadium.

"But we are undefeated in 18 [league] games at home [exact number is 21]. We only lost twice [in the league] out of 36 games since 2017.

"So, Orlando Stadium is a fortress but of course, yes, the reality is there are games we've played like Tuesday's match where we would consider that we dropped two points because of the way we played particularly in the second half and the amount of pressure we induced on the opponents."

For some fans, Pirates have improved in terms of performance but the 34-year-old mentor understands that coaches are judged purely on results and not how their teams play.

"It is what it is and we keep going and trying to make sure that we turn the level of the performance into the expected results because, obviously, coaches are judged on results and not the performance," added Mokwena.