Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena can be as good as Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane - Khoza

The Bucs boss believes the young mentor can emulate one of SA's most decorated coaches, who has won four PSL titles and the Caf Champions League

chairman Irvin Khoza believes Rulani Mokwena can be as good as accomplished coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mokwena is currently under pressure as Bucs caretaker coach having taken over the reins following the sudden resignation of Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic last month.

Club boss Khoza strongly believes Mokwena has the potential to become one of the best coaches in the Premier Soccer League ( ), despite failing to win his first four matches in charge of the Buccaneers.

“Pitso was given an opportunity [at] an early age and he didn’t fail. He exploited the opportunity and never looked back. Hopefully, Rulani will also exploit his [opportunity],” Khoza told IOL.

“It is not an easy job this. You need to have a certain kind of temperament. But Rulani is a very hard-working young man who loves his football. He is very passionate and he works smart."

Mokwena has worked under experienced coaches such as Steve Komphela, Mosimane and Sredojevic during his career as an assistant coach.

The veteran football administrator insisted 34-year-old Mokwena deserved a chance to prove himself at one of the biggest clubs in the country.

“He needs to understand his team – it is both the technical team and his players. He has to learn all those elements," he added.

"He must understand at Pirates, it is not about you but it is about the team. You have to get the team behind you and understand your competition."

Khoza hopes Mokwena adapts quickly in his first coaching job in the PSL and turns the club's fortunes around.

“Modern football has a lot of challenges. You have to research and analyse in order to have a competitive edge over your rivals. You must learn quickly and keep up with the rest of the world," he added.

Pirates next take on in a PSL match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, September 14.