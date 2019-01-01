Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic weighs in on Wiseman Meyiwa's sudden retirement

The Serbian boss says miracles do happen in life and that the South Africa junior international could bounce back

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has joined many South Africans in wishing former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa a speedy recovery.

The 19-year-old was involved in a car accident last year and his club has announced that he will not be able to play football again forcing him to retire effective immediately.

Would like wholeheartedly as human being and sports person to join whole South African football family in prayers for Wiseman Meyiwa believing that miracles do happen and that you recover and go back where you belong on football pitch.... pic.twitter.com/enF070JO08 — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) January 31, 2019

The nippy midfielder suffered spinal cord injuries resulting from the horrific car crash he was involved in November whilst travelling from Johannesburg to visit his family in KwaZulu-Natal.

Turning to Pirates, the Buccaneers are at home this weekend to Tunisia’s Esperance in their third Caf Champions League group stage match, and the Serbian coach says they need to use their home ground advantage.

“We need to take advantage at home before going there because we are going into very cold conditions in Tunis,” Sredojevic said on the Caf website.

The Soweto giants will be hoping to erase their Nedbank Cup Last 32 loss to Black Leopards as they target a second win in their continental campaign.

Article continues below

In addition, the 1995 African champions currently sit at the top of Group B with four points, and a win will consolidate their spot as they hope to reach the knockout stages.

“We are taking on the defending champions of Africa’s biggest club competition. We respect their achievements on the continent, but we are Orlando Pirates and the star on our badge represents the same great achievement. A win will certainly boost our chances in the group ahead of the return leg," concluded the coach.

After the match against the North Africans at Orlando Stadium, Pirates will turn their focus to rivals, Chiefs, in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter next weekend.