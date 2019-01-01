Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic wary of Cape Town City

The Buccaneers coach has heaped praise on City and coach McCarthy, but he says they will need to convert their goalscoring chances

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says they will have to tread carefully in their next Premier Soccer League ( ) match against Cape Town City on Saturday.

The Buccaneers boss prefers to treat their penultimate match like a Cup final, saying it’s never easy going to the Mother City to face an intelligent manager such as Benni McCarthy.

"We need to be very careful than before. We are going to face a team that is sitting pretty well on the log table," Sredojevic told Isolezwe .

"They are a good team that is well coached by McCarthy who has an amazing intelligence," he noted.

Heading to the Citizens, the Soweto giants are fresh from wins over , , Black , and and they will be chasing their fifth consecutive league victory.

“On top of that, he has players of top quality. So, it’s never been easy going to Cape Town, we all know we are facing a very strong team. I take this game as a final before the game against at home,” said ‘Micho’.

Despite creating too many goalscoring chances in recent weeks, the Serbian manager has lambasted his team's failure to turn the goalscoring chances into goals.

Looking at the log standings, Pirates have 53 points from 28 games, they have netted 39 goals while conceding 22.

“Sometimes the pressure of fighting for the title distracts the players. When it enters their minds, they fail to remain composed and fail to control their legs to do the right things,” he continued.

“We create plenty of chances, but we do not convert them. That must change because it would come back to bite us – this is caused by the pressure because we are challenging for the title,” concluded the coach.

Although the first round produced a thrilling 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium, the Soweto giants will be gunning for maximum to consolidate their spot at the summit.