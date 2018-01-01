Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic wary of African Stars

The Soweto Giants were frustrated by the Samba Boys at home and the two teams will now clash in Windhoek

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has indicated that his players will have to double their efforts when they face African Stars in Namibia.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to face the Samba Boys in the 2018/19 Caf Champions League first round second-leg clash at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday.

Sredojevic, whose side were held to a goalless draw by the Namibian champions in the first-leg clash in Soweto last weekend, stated that Bucs have to be ready to play on artificial grass.

"Knowing where we are going, we shall not stay that much at their place. We shall go just for acclimatisation, the training will be here," Sredojevic was quoted as saying by Vodacom Soccer.

"We shall do everything that is needed to prepare ourselves for the artificial grass where the ball is bouncing differently, and this is one of the factors that need to be calculated to get ready for the game away," he continued.

"In a way, I will like to say that inconsistency is due to many factors that we know inside and we don't want to critically look to outside. In football sometimes, one plus one is not two, because if it is we will continue to score always," Micho added.

The Serbian, who reached the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup with Pirates, and Sudanese outfit Al Hilal respectively, is wary of Stars.

"Football is just serving us humble pie that could teach us lessons and telling us that we are still not in the group stages," he explained.

"Maybe in our mind, we were thinking we shall get the results convincingly and whatever. But this cannot happen if we don't work extra hard and are good enough in the field of play," he said.

"We were not good enough to win the game. Let's be clear and put the hand on our heart, be critical, and go back to the drawing board, improving all aspects of the game that will help us to win and go to the group stages," he concluded.

The winner on aggregate between the two teams will qualify for the Champions League group stages, while the loser will be demoted to the Confederation Cup play-off round.