Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic hopeful of silverware next season

The former Rwanda and Uganda coach knows that he will be under pressure to win a trophy with the Buccaneers next season

head coach Micho Sredojevic is hopeful that he will win his first major trophy with the Soweto giants next season.

The Serbian tactician is heading into his third successive campaign with the Buccaneers and he also entering the last year of his three-year contract with the club.

Sredojevic believes that the team will stand a good chance of winning a major trophy if they continue to improve heading into the new campaign.

“It is important for an institution like Orlando Pirates to have steady progress and in all the aspects of the game in terms of the performance," Sredojevic was quoted as saying by The Citizen.

Sredojevic is in his second spell as Pirates head coach having coached the Premier Soccer League giants between 2006 and 2007.

The 49-year-old, who was fired due to poor results by Bucs, knows that it is imperative for him to bring some silverware to the Houghton-based side.

"We are convinced that if we continue improving we shall have a season that will bring us something to be proud of,” the 2016 Caf Coach of the Year nominee concluded.

Since Micho's return to Bucs in August 2017, the team have finished second in the league behind on two separate occasions.

The Buccaneers also reached the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final where they were unfortunate to lose to an unfancied FC side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Sredojevic also guided the team to the Caf group stages for the first time since 2013, but Pirates failed to advance to the knockout stages of the continental tournament.

The Soweto giants will compete in five tournaments next season and Micho will be keen to win at least one trophy and end the team's trophy drought.

The last time Pirates tasted some success was in 2014 when they defeated to clinch the Nedbank Cup.