Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic: Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs cannot be ruled out of PSL title race

Micho, who has won league titles in Sudan, Uganda and Ethiopia, is wary of Bucs' Soweto rivals, Amakhosi

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs cannot be ruled out in the race for this season's PSL title.

The Buccaneers are currently placed second on the league standings - two points behind log leaders Bidvest Wits with 12 matches left.



“Respect to both teams, they are doing well, even others are looking to catch up – Cape Town City and the like, even Kaizer Chiefs, never forget that,” Sredojevic told the media.

Four-time PSL champions Chiefs and City are placed fifth, and fourth respectively on the table - seven points behind Wits, who are hoping to win the trophy for the second time in two years.



City, who have never won the league title, have a game in hand having already won this season's MTN8 Cup and Sredojevic stated that Bucs cannot afford to relax as they look to clinch their fifth PSL trophy.



“The sleeping giant [Chiefs] will try to and will wake up, so it’s a competitive league where we have reached some standards regarding those matches that we have not lost in open play," he continued.

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year nominee feels that his side will have to do more as the race for the most coveted trophy in the country intensifies.

"It is an injection of motivation for us but, in the same moment, we have no right to feel that it is enough (to challenge for the title)," he continued.



The defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns are sitting in third spot - three points behind Wits and they are still the favourites to win the trophy as they have games in hand.





