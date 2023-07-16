Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi reveals the valuable lessons acquired from Bucs' trip to Spain

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has pointed out some positives in the club's European tour.

Pirates are camping in Spain

They won two friendlies in a mini tournament

Bucs have a final club friendly in Spain this Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates are in Spain where they are holding a pre-season camp and are involved in a mini-tournament with clubs such as Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Bucs beat Tel Aviv 1-0 before they went on to edge Independiente Del Valle 3-1 goals this past Saturday. Pirates assistant coach, Mandla Ncikazi has given his thoughts on the trip to Europe.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It is good preparation and good application from our players. It is good to see the integration between old players and new players. And it looks positive, but it is only preparation," Ncikazi said.

"Is good that we are getting different opponents from different continents. It is a good test for the competitions we are going to face at home. It looks good for now, and let’s continue in the same vein.

"We are looking positive, and we want to return home and do what is required. I’m happy with the way the team has applied themselves in Spain so far. I hope the next match we will see the same positivity, application, and unity among the team," he added.

"We are trying to deliver minutes to our players in the pre-season. The games are also part of training. So for us, it is training. We are trying to balance between minutes and possibilities inside our squad. And from there we try to get the best out of the game to improve through the process."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All eyes will be on the Buccaneers next season as they will be defending the MTN8 title and the Nedbank Cup. Pirates will be competing in the Caf Champions League after finishing second in the Premier Soccer League and at the same time, a lot of pressure will be on Bucs and Kaizer Chiefs to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title as Downs have now won six times on the spin.

WHAT'S NEXT: After playing Las Palmas this coming Wednesday, Pirates are set to return to Mzansi to conclude their pre-season as they will face Stellenbosch on 5 August in their opening match of the 2023/24 PSL season.