Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has admitted there are areas in their squad that need some beefing up but has explained why they did not bring in new signings during the recently-closed transfer window.

The Buccaneers are entering a more demanding period of the season where they will be balancing their chase of Premier Soccer League leader Mamelodi Sundowns with their bid for Caf Confederation Cup glory.

They will also be challenging for the Nedbank Cup, but after signing seven players before the start of the current season, Ncikazi says adding more in January would have left new players needing more time to settle down.

“I think the club has taken a direction of continuity. I prefer working with a player who has been in the set-up than bringing in a new player who will need time to adjust,” said Ncikazi as per Sowetan Live.

“There is no coach that has ever been happy with the squad. We are always ambitious if we have enough resources like others.

“We are never enough. There are areas that you wish [to beef up] but sometimes the timing of bringing players becomes important in our team. Personally, I would have loved to have certain players. But we respect the process within the club on how they do things.”

Of the players signed before the start of the season, defenders Olisa Ndah and Bandile Shandu, as well as midfielder Goodman Mosele have proven to be good acquisitions.

More is now expected from Malawi striker Frank Mhango who had a good outing at the Africa Cup of Nations after he was being sidelined even when fit.

While the Soweto giants did not buy any players, they sent winger Simiso Bophela out on loan at National First Division side Venda Academy in January although Ncikazi is saying otherwise.

“You cannot take out players without bringing in new ones. Covid-19 has taught me to expect the unexpected,” Ncikazi said.

“Based on what is happening with Covid-19, you can’t have a very thin squad with the club being involved with Caf competition. We will need a lot of players.

“If you look at the fixture list that we are going to be engaged in, we are going to rotate the players using some in the league, so we cannot release without bringing in.”

After a more than a month break, Pirates return to competitive action on Sunday when they host Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32.