Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer rues poor finishing against Bidvest Wits

The Soweto giants’ manager was left frustrated following their failure to find the back of the net against the Clever Boys

coach Josef Zinnbauer has expressed his frustration following their failure to find the back of the net as they drew in the Premier Soccer League ( ) at home against at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers manager said the fact the Clever Boys goalkeeper Ricardo Goss won the Man of the Match award is proof they created chances to find the back of the net.

On the other hand, his counterpart Gavin Hunt shared a contrasting remark, saying they could have comfortably won the clash and that the former keeper didn’t deserve the accolade.

More teams

“It was a 50/50 [chance for both teams], we had to control the game to dominate and to show a little luck in our chances from Wits,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“But we had a lot of chances and yeah we’ve been unfortunate we cannot win the game and then when you see the man of the match, the goalkeeper; it’s a language that he was very good and we needed a goal.

“We cannot say it was bad and we did everything that was possible to win the game, and when the goal was coming it was going to be easy for us to win the game and get confidence.

“Yeah it’s true [we failed to score in the last four matches], I said it before that when you have a chance and you don’t score, then it’s a problem for me as a coach. But we have, I don’t know how many shots we had from the goal today and in the last game [against ], the same.

“This day it was a keeper, we had two big chances and some other chances, it’s the same with the last game where we didn’t score. It’s good for me to have the chance but the goal is not coming.

“Before it was Sundowns and it was the same top team [Wits] in the league. Now we have to see what’s coming in smaller teams and it’s normal. It’s not so easy to win the game but we do all things, it was a good game for us but we couldn’t get the three points.”

On his impression on the encounter, the four-time PSL winner believes the likes of Deon Hotto could have netted three times, saying they should create their own luck.

“First of all, how does Ricardo Goss win the man of the match? It baffles my mind when I think we should have won the match tonight comfortably,” Hunt told SuperSport TV.

“I mean the score could have been, they had one chance which he saved and I don’t think they had anything after that. So, yeah it’s disappointing. I’ve said the same thing the whole week.

“This is one game we should have won comfortably, we had more than enough chances. We dominated but the longer the game goes, yeah, they can have the chances and he makes the save but it’s not man of the match stuff.

Article continues below

“My players were magnificent tonight, Cole Alexander, five-star performance in the midfield. Keegan Ritchie, he hasn’t played for ages and played in the midfield, magnificent.

“I mean Deon Hotto should have had a hat-trick, Haashim Domingo should have had a hat-trick. I mean the chances they missed. It comes but we had three games, [Kaizer] Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in six-seven days, fantastic. Two days we go again and a few more players, we’ll see.

“Great performance, I can’t fault them, I can’t say [we needed] luck because you have to create your own, we have to score the chances we created. We’ll go again, try and create more.”